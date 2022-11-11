Jayshree Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 105.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 7.33 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.