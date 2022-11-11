 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 105.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 7.33 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.04 2.02 2.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.04 2.02 2.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 1.64 1.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.01 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.18 0.18
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.37 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.22 -0.06
Other Income 0.34 0.27 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 0.05 0.22
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 0.05 0.22
Exceptional Items -0.12 -0.12 -0.05
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.07 0.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.07 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.07 0.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 -0.07 0.17
Equity Share Capital 29.33 29.33 29.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.02 0.06
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.02 0.06
Diluted EPS -- -0.02 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
