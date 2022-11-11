Jayshree Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 105.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
Jayshree Chem shares closed at 7.33 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayshree Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.04
|2.02
|2.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.04
|2.02
|2.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|1.64
|1.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.01
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.37
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.27
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.05
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.05
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.07
|0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.07
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.07
|0.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|-0.07
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|29.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.02
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited