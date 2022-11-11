English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jayshree Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 5.56% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 105.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

    Jayshree Chem shares closed at 7.33 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Jayshree Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.042.022.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.042.022.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.511.641.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.010.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.180.18
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.370.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-0.22-0.06
    Other Income0.340.270.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.050.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.050.22
    Exceptional Items-0.12-0.12-0.05
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.070.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.070.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.070.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.01-0.070.17
    Equity Share Capital29.3329.3329.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.020.06
    Diluted EPS---0.020.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.020.06
    Diluted EPS---0.020.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jayshree Chem #Jayshree Chemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am