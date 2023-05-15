English
    Jayshree Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 21.93% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 92.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.90 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 9.87% over the last 12 months.

    Jayshree Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.782.122.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.782.122.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.531.692.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.10-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.14
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.480.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.39-0.26
    Other Income0.390.330.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.060.02
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.03-0.060.02
    Exceptional Items-0.06-0.04-0.40
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.10-0.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.10-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.10-0.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.03-0.10-0.38
    Equity Share Capital29.3329.3329.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.03-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.03-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.03-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.03-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

