Jayshree Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 21.93% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 92.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.90 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 9.87% over the last 12 months.