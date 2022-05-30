Jayshree Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 5600% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2022 up 5600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 171.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.64 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)