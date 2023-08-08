Jayshree Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in June 2023 up 25.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.66 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.