    Jayshree Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in June 2023 up 25.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.66 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.

    Jayshree Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.532.782.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.532.782.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.092.531.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.12-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.18
    Depreciation0.060.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.470.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.35-0.22
    Other Income0.460.390.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.040.05
    Interest0.020.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.030.05
    Exceptional Items-0.14-0.06-0.12
    P/L Before Tax---0.03-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities---0.03-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period---0.03-0.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates---0.03-0.07
    Equity Share Capital29.3329.3329.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

