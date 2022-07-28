 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jayshree Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 169.33% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in June 2022 up 169.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.30 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)

Jayshree Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.02 2.28 0.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.02 2.28 0.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.64 2.19 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.22 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.14 0.20
Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.37 0.36 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.26 -0.26
Other Income 0.27 0.28 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.02 0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.02 0.04
Exceptional Items -0.12 -0.40 -0.03
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.38 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.38 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.38 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.07 -0.38 0.01
Equity Share Capital 29.33 29.33 29.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.13 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.13 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.13 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.13 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jayshree Chem #Jayshree Chemicals #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.