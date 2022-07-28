Jayshree Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 169.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in June 2022 up 169.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.30 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)