Jayshree Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.18 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayshree Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.12
|2.04
|1.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.12
|2.04
|1.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.69
|1.51
|1.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.19
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.50
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.23
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.34
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.11
|-0.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.11
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|-0.12
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|29.33
|29.33
|29.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited