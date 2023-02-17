 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Jayshree Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.12 2.04 1.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.12 2.04 1.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.69 1.51 1.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.19 0.20
Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.50 0.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.23 -0.41
Other Income 0.33 0.34 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.11 -0.10
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.11 -0.10
Exceptional Items -0.04 -0.12 -0.04
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.01 -0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.01 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.01 -0.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 -0.01 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 29.33 29.33 29.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited