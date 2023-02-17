Jayshree Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.