    Jayshree Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 39.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 39.47% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Jayshree Chem shares closed at 6.18 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.

    Jayshree Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.122.041.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.122.041.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.691.511.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.190.20
    Depreciation0.060.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.500.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.23-0.41
    Other Income0.330.340.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.11-0.10
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.11-0.10
    Exceptional Items-0.04-0.12-0.04
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.01-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.01-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.01-0.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.10-0.01-0.14
    Equity Share Capital29.3329.3329.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

