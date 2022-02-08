Jayshree Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, up 3700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2021 up 3700% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Jayshree Chem shares closed at 8.52 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 77.50% over the last 12 months.