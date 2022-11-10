Jaypee Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 177.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 610.58 crore in September 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 588.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.84 crore in September 2022 up 752.08% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaypee Infratech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.64
|273.56
|177.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|180.64
|273.56
|177.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.00
|145.10
|86.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.24
|8.12
|8.00
|Depreciation
|13.37
|14.57
|13.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.16
|15.10
|78.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.87
|90.67
|-8.93
|Other Income
|4.60
|3.27
|5.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.47
|93.94
|-3.78
|Interest
|677.05
|645.12
|584.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-610.58
|-551.18
|-588.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-610.58
|-551.18
|-588.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-610.58
|-551.18
|-588.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-610.58
|-551.18
|-588.32
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|-3.97
|-4.24
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|-3.97
|-4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|-3.97
|-4.24
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|-3.97
|-4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited