 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jaypee Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.64 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 177.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 610.58 crore in September 2022 down 3.78% from Rs. 588.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.84 crore in September 2022 up 752.08% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.

Jaypee Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.64 273.56 177.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.64 273.56 177.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.00 145.10 86.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.24 8.12 8.00
Depreciation 13.37 14.57 13.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.16 15.10 78.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.87 90.67 -8.93
Other Income 4.60 3.27 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.47 93.94 -3.78
Interest 677.05 645.12 584.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -610.58 -551.18 -588.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -610.58 -551.18 -588.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -610.58 -551.18 -588.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -610.58 -551.18 -588.32
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.40 -3.97 -4.24
Diluted EPS -4.40 -3.97 -4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.40 -3.97 -4.24
Diluted EPS -4.40 -3.97 -4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaypee Infra #Jaypee Infratech #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.