Jaypee Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.56 crore, up 83.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.56 crore in June 2022 up 83.06% from Rs. 149.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 551.18 crore in June 2022 down 7.86% from Rs. 511.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.51 crore in June 2022 up 87.02% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaypee Infratech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.56
|234.84
|149.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|273.56
|234.84
|149.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|145.10
|162.24
|68.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.12
|7.96
|7.47
|Depreciation
|14.57
|13.67
|11.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.10
|138.84
|17.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|90.67
|-87.87
|44.71
|Other Income
|3.27
|3.48
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.94
|-84.39
|46.42
|Interest
|645.12
|613.70
|557.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-551.18
|-698.09
|-511.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-551.18
|-698.09
|-511.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-551.18
|-698.09
|-511.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-551.18
|-698.09
|-511.01
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.97
|-5.03
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|-3.97
|-5.03
|-3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.97
|-5.03
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|-3.97
|-5.03
|-3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited