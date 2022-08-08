 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.56 crore, up 83.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.56 crore in June 2022 up 83.06% from Rs. 149.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 551.18 crore in June 2022 down 7.86% from Rs. 511.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.51 crore in June 2022 up 87.02% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.

Jaypee Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 273.56 234.84 149.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 273.56 234.84 149.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.10 162.24 68.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.12 7.96 7.47
Depreciation 14.57 13.67 11.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.10 138.84 17.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.67 -87.87 44.71
Other Income 3.27 3.48 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.94 -84.39 46.42
Interest 645.12 613.70 557.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -551.18 -698.09 -511.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -551.18 -698.09 -511.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -551.18 -698.09 -511.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -551.18 -698.09 -511.01
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.97 -5.03 -3.68
Diluted EPS -3.97 -5.03 -3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.97 -5.03 -3.68
Diluted EPS -3.97 -5.03 -3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

