Jaypee Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore, up 66.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore in June 2019 up 66.4% from Rs. 355.34 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 423.87 crore in June 2019 down 42.08% from Rs. 298.33 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2019 down 92.87% from Rs. 74.57 crore in June 2018.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.45 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.72% returns over the last 6 months and -67.42% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|591.30
|386.87
|355.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|591.30
|386.87
|355.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.75
|10.30
|4.22
|Depreciation
|12.93
|13.14
|13.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|577.37
|292.93
|276.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.75
|70.50
|61.52
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.61
|70.57
|61.57
|Interest
|416.26
|397.52
|359.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-423.87
|-326.95
|-298.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-423.87
|-326.95
|-298.33
|Tax
|--
|21.86
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-423.87
|-348.81
|-298.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-423.87
|-348.81
|-298.33
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|-2.51
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|-2.51
|-2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|-2.51
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|-2.51
|-2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited