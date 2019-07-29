Jaypee Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore, up 66.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore in June 2019 up 66.4% from Rs. 355.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 423.87 crore in June 2019 down 42.08% from Rs. 298.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2019 down 92.87% from Rs. 74.57 crore in June 2018.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.45 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.72% returns over the last 6 months and -67.42% over the last 12 months.