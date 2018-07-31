Jaypee Infra standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 355.34 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 355.34 254.24 312.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 355.34 254.24 312.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 260.90 156.87 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.22 8.64 8.42 Depreciation 13.00 7.35 11.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 276.60 27.84 13.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.52 -50.49 121.64 Other Income 0.05 3.78 7.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.57 -46.71 129.44 Interest 359.90 433.74 208.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -298.33 -480.45 -79.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -298.33 -480.45 -79.00 Tax -- -- -34.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -298.33 -480.45 -44.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -298.33 -480.45 -44.78 Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 Diluted EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 Diluted EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited