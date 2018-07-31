Jaypee Infra standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 355.34 crore

Jaypee Infratech has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 355.34 crore and a net loss of Rs 298.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Jaypee Infratech has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 355.34 crore and a net loss of Rs 298.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 312.30 crore and net loss was Rs 44.78 crore. Jaypee Infra shares closed at 4.45 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -70.23% returns over the last 6 months and -79.63% over the last 12 months. Jaypee Infratech Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 355.34 254.24 312.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 355.34 254.24 312.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 260.90 156.87 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.22 8.64 8.42 Depreciation 13.00 7.35 11.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 276.60 27.84 13.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.52 -50.49 121.64 Other Income 0.05 3.78 7.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.57 -46.71 129.44 Interest 359.90 433.74 208.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -298.33 -480.45 -79.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -298.33 -480.45 -79.00 Tax -- -- -34.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -298.33 -480.45 -44.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -298.33 -480.45 -44.78 Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 Diluted EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 Diluted EPS -2.15 -3.46 -0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:22 pm