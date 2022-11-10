Jaypee Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore in September 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 246.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 635.48 crore in September 2022 down 3.52% from Rs. 613.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.11 crore in September 2022 up 532.8% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.