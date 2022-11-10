 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.45 crore in September 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 246.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 635.48 crore in September 2022 down 3.52% from Rs. 613.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.11 crore in September 2022 up 532.8% from Rs. 15.03 crore in September 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 1.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.

Jaypee Infratech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.45 354.49 246.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 270.45 354.49 246.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.11 162.66 105.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.24 20.87 20.30
Depreciation 21.25 22.34 21.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.15 57.02 111.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.70 91.60 -11.63
Other Income 5.16 3.43 5.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.86 95.03 -6.31
Interest 709.34 683.34 607.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -635.48 -588.31 -613.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -635.48 -588.31 -613.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -635.48 -588.31 -613.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -635.48 -588.31 -613.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -635.48 -588.31 -613.87
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.58 -4.24 -4.42
Diluted EPS -4.58 -4.24 -4.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.58 -4.24 -4.42
Diluted EPS -4.58 -4.24 -4.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm
