Jaypee Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.49 crore, up 59.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 354.49 crore in June 2022 up 59.86% from Rs. 221.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.31 crore in June 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 529.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.37 crore in June 2022 up 64.94% from Rs. 71.16 crore in June 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.

Jaypee Infratech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 354.49 305.09 221.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 354.49 305.09 221.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 162.66 178.33 84.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.87 20.11 18.51
Depreciation 22.34 21.73 20.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.02 180.30 48.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.60 -95.38 48.80
Other Income 3.43 3.61 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.03 -91.77 50.58
Interest 683.34 647.03 580.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -588.31 -738.80 -529.42
Exceptional Items -- 8.66 --
P/L Before Tax -588.31 -730.14 -529.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -588.31 -730.14 -529.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -588.31 -730.14 -529.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -588.31 -730.14 -529.42
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.24 -5.26 -3.81
Diluted EPS -4.24 -5.26 -3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.24 -5.26 -3.81
Diluted EPS -4.24 -5.26 -3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaypee Infra #Jaypee Infratech #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
