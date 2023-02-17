 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 292.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 601.24 crore in December 2022 down 11.33% from Rs. 540.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.37 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 113.64 crore in December 2021.

Jaypee Infratech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 307.57 270.45 292.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 307.57 270.45 292.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.60 96.11 114.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.40 22.24 20.18
Depreciation 15.13 21.25 24.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.29 62.15 46.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.15 68.70 86.88
Other Income 5.09 5.16 2.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.24 73.86 89.33
Interest 710.48 709.34 629.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -601.24 -635.48 -540.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -601.24 -635.48 -540.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -601.24 -635.48 -540.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -601.24 -635.48 -540.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -601.24 -635.48 -540.03
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.33 -4.58 -3.89
Diluted EPS -4.33 -4.58 -3.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.33 -4.58 -3.89
Diluted EPS -4.33 -4.58 -3.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited