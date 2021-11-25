Jaykay Enter Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, up 7344.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in September 2021 up 7344.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021 up 100.57% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021 up 1600% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Jaykay Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2020.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 52.70 on November 24, 2021 (BSE)