Jaykay Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore, up 269.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaykay Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore in March 2023 up 269.54% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 down 4046.09% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2023 up 1515.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Jaykay Enter shares closed at 49.49 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.75% over the last 12 months.
|Jaykay Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.34
|13.37
|2.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.34
|13.37
|2.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.51
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.67
|8.91
|2.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.71
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.42
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|1.53
|1.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|1.35
|-1.05
|Other Income
|1.51
|8.70
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.35
|10.05
|0.08
|Interest
|0.47
|0.35
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.88
|9.71
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.88
|9.71
|-0.03
|Tax
|2.76
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.88
|9.68
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.88
|9.68
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|-0.64
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.10
|--
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.07
|9.04
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|4.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|1.93
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|1.78
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|1.93
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|1.78
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited