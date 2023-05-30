Jaykay Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore, up 269.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore in March 2023 up 269.54% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 down 4046.09% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2023 up 1515.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 49.49 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.75% over the last 12 months.