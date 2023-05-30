English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jaykay Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore, up 269.54% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaykay Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore in March 2023 up 269.54% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 down 4046.09% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2023 up 1515.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Jaykay Enter shares closed at 49.49 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.75% over the last 12 months.

    Jaykay Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.3413.372.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.3413.372.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.190.51--
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.678.912.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.710.20
    Depreciation0.750.420.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.991.531.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.161.35-1.05
    Other Income1.518.701.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.3510.050.08
    Interest0.470.350.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.889.71-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.889.71-0.03
    Tax2.760.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.889.68-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.889.68-0.03
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.64--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.10---0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.079.04-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.255.254.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.421.93-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.381.78-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.421.93-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.381.78-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Jaykay Enter #Jaykay Enterprises #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm