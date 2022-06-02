Jaykay Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, up 3630% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaykay Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 3630% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 100.26% from Rs. 19.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 99.22% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.
Jaykay Enter shares closed at 61.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 120.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaykay Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.80
|1.65
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.80
|1.65
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|1.50
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.19
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|0.89
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-1.00
|-1.41
|Other Income
|1.13
|1.04
|18.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.04
|16.59
|Interest
|0.10
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|16.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|16.59
|Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.02
|16.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.02
|16.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|3.86
|2.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|3.83
|19.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.76
|4.76
|4.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|6.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|4.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|6.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.44
|4.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited