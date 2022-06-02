 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaykay Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, up 3630% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaykay Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 3630% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 100.26% from Rs. 19.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 99.22% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 61.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 120.21% over the last 12 months.

Jaykay Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.80 1.65 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.80 1.65 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.40 1.50 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.19 0.42
Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 0.89 1.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -1.00 -1.41
Other Income 1.13 1.04 18.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.04 16.59
Interest 0.10 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.00 16.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.00 16.59
Tax 0.00 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.02 16.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.02 16.59
Minority Interest -- -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 3.86 2.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.05 3.83 19.14
Equity Share Capital 4.76 4.76 4.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.44 6.06
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.44 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.44 6.06
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.44 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
