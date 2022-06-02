Jaykay Enter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, up 3630% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in March 2022 up 3630% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 100.26% from Rs. 19.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 99.22% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2021.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 61.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 120.21% over the last 12 months.