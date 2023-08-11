Jaykay Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore, down 29.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore in June 2023 down 29.64% from Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 5804.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 up 350% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

Jaykay Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 72.54 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.21% returns over the last 6 months and 18.82% over the last 12 months.