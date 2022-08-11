Jaykay Enter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, up 13076% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in June 2022 up 13076% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.89% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 up 740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Jaykay Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2021.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 61.05 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.90% returns over the last 6 months and -16.77% over the last 12 months.