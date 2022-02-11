Jaykay Enter Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 2100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2021 up 2100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021 up 30.24% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 123.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Jaykay Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2020.

Jaykay Enter shares closed at 57.65 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)