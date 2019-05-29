Jaybharat Text Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in March 2019 down 26.5% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2019 up 80.74% from Rs. 115.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2019 up 82.99% from Rs. 107.29 crore in March 2018.

Jaybharat Text shares closed at 20.95 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)