Jaybharat Text Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 26.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaybharat Textiles And Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in March 2019 down 26.5% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2019 up 80.74% from Rs. 115.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2019 up 82.99% from Rs. 107.29 crore in March 2018.
Jaybharat Text shares closed at 20.95 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Jaybharat Textiles And Real Estate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.52
|1.52
|6.17
|Other Operating Income
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.53
|1.54
|6.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.71
|1.35
|5.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|0.00
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.10
|1.11
|Depreciation
|4.80
|4.79
|7.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.65
|0.07
|106.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.05
|-4.78
|-115.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.05
|-4.78
|-115.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.05
|-4.78
|-115.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.05
|-4.78
|-115.03
|Tax
|-0.89
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.16
|-4.78
|-115.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.16
|-4.78
|-115.03
|Equity Share Capital
|76.57
|76.57
|76.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.12
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.12
|-3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.12
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.12
|-3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited