Jaybharat Text Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 91.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 91.55% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2018 up 69.65% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98.25% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

Jaybharat Text shares closed at 20.95 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)