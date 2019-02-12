Jaybharat Text Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 91.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaybharat Textiles And Real Estate are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 91.55% from Rs. 18.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2018 up 69.65% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98.25% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.
Jaybharat Text shares closed at 20.95 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Jaybharat Textiles And Real Estate
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.52
|11.27
|18.16
|Other Operating Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|1.54
|11.29
|18.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.35
|9.46
|15.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.16
|0.34
|Depreciation
|4.79
|4.79
|3.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.49
|1.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.78
|-3.62
|-3.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.78
|-3.62
|-3.25
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|12.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.78
|-3.62
|-15.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.78
|-3.62
|-15.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.78
|-3.62
|-15.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.78
|-3.62
|-15.75
|Equity Share Capital
|76.57
|76.57
|76.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited