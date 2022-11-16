Jayatma Industr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 86.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in September 2022 down 86.45% from Rs. 28.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 65.34% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 6.45% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 10.83 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.09% over the last 12 months.