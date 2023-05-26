Jayatma Industr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.95 crore in March 2023 down 25.26% from Rs. 32.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 78.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 40.85% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 9.09 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.92% returns over the last 6 months and 0.66% over the last 12 months.