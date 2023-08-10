English
    Jayatma Industr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayatma Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore in June 2023 down 24.59% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 24.88% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

    Jayatma Industr shares closed at 8.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.47% returns over the last 12 months.

    Jayatma Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.7723.9516.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.7723.9516.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.3924.2217.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-2.65-2.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.090.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.102.141.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.11-0.28
    Other Income0.180.230.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.340.32
    Interest0.520.280.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.060.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.060.04
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.020.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.020.04
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.030.07
    Diluted EPS0.050.030.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.030.07
    Diluted EPS0.050.030.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jayatma Industr #Jayatma Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

