Jayatma Industr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore in June 2023 down 24.59% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 24.88% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 8.70 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.47% returns over the last 12 months.