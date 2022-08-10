Jayatma Industr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore, down 74.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.93 crore in June 2022 down 74.06% from Rs. 65.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 50.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 8.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.52% returns over the last 6 months and -15.34% over the last 12 months.