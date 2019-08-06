Jayatma Industr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 45.97 crore, up 62.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.97 crore in June 2019 up 62.38% from Rs. 28.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 16.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2019 up 11.59% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2018.

Jayatma Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2018.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 14.25 on July 23, 2019 (BSE)