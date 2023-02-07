Jayatma Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 60.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 60.73% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 48.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.