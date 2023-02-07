English
    Jayatma Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 60.73% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayatma Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 60.73% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 48.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    Jayatma Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.873.8122.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.873.8122.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.20--20.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.552.531.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.13
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.181.070.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.09-0.38
    Other Income0.400.150.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.240.28
    Interest0.160.230.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.010.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.010.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.010.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.010.05
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.09
    Diluted EPS0.050.020.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.020.09
    Diluted EPS0.050.020.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited