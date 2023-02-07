Jayatma Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 60.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 60.73% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 48.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Jayatma Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 9.22 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -33.04% over the last 12 months.