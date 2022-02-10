Jayatma Industr Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.59 crore, down 54.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.59 crore in December 2021 down 54.79% from Rs. 49.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 6.42% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

Jayatma Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 13.50 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.86% returns over the last 6 months and 259.04% over the last 12 months.