Jayatma Industr Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.73 crore, up 40.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.73 crore in December 2018 up 40.07% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 1106.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2018 up 114.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Jayatma Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Jayatma Industr shares closed at 19.80 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)