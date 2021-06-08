Jayatma Enterpr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 11.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 92.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Jayatma Enterpr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.

Jayatma Enterpr shares closed at 19.25 on April 09, 2021 (BSE)