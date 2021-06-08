MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jayatma Enterpr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayatma Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 11.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 92.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Jayatma Enterpr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.

Close

Jayatma Enterpr shares closed at 19.25 on April 09, 2021 (BSE)

Jayatma Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.120.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.130.120.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.040.03
Depreciation0.020.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.130.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.060.01
Other Income0.050.130.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.070.05
Interest0.010.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.070.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.080.070.05
Tax0.070.02-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.050.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.050.12
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.160.40
Diluted EPS0.030.160.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.160.40
Diluted EPS0.030.160.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jayatma Enterpr #Jayatma Enterprises #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey