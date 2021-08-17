Jayatma Enterpr Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 15.04% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 45.98% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Jayatma Enterpr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2020.

Jayatma Enterpr shares closed at 19.25 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)