Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,591.97 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,591.97 crore in March 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,341.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,152.96 crore in March 2022 up 3023.85% from Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.64 crore in March 2022 down 22.15% from Rs. 373.31 crore in March 2021.

Jayaswal Neco EPS has increased to Rs. 22.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2021.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 21.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 20.33% over the last 12 months.