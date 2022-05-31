 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,591.97 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,591.97 crore in March 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,341.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,152.96 crore in March 2022 up 3023.85% from Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.64 crore in March 2022 down 22.15% from Rs. 373.31 crore in March 2021.

Jayaswal Neco EPS has increased to Rs. 22.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2021.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 21.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 20.33% over the last 12 months.

Jayaswal Neco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,591.97 1,375.39 1,341.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,591.97 1,375.39 1,341.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 752.80 757.52 542.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.02 35.57 22.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.27 -99.52 -41.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.70 78.01 69.90
Depreciation 59.68 67.37 65.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 424.79 458.36 375.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.71 78.08 306.25
Other Income 0.25 2.66 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.96 80.74 307.48
Interest -272.72 233.82 239.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 503.68 -153.08 67.80
Exceptional Items 1,713.40 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,217.08 -153.08 67.80
Tax 64.12 -0.20 -1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,152.96 -152.88 68.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,152.96 -152.88 68.92
Equity Share Capital 970.99 970.99 638.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.17 -1.75 1.08
Diluted EPS 22.17 -1.75 1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.17 -1.75 1.08
Diluted EPS 22.17 -1.75 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
