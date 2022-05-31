English
    Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,591.97 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,591.97 crore in March 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,341.62 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,152.96 crore in March 2022 up 3023.85% from Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.64 crore in March 2022 down 22.15% from Rs. 373.31 crore in March 2021.

    Jayaswal Neco EPS has increased to Rs. 22.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2021.

    Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 21.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 20.33% over the last 12 months.

    Jayaswal Neco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,591.971,375.391,341.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,591.971,375.391,341.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials752.80757.52542.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0235.5722.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.27-99.52-41.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.7078.0169.90
    Depreciation59.6867.3765.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses424.79458.36375.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.7178.08306.25
    Other Income0.252.661.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.9680.74307.48
    Interest-272.72233.82239.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax503.68-153.0867.80
    Exceptional Items1,713.40----
    P/L Before Tax2,217.08-153.0867.80
    Tax64.12-0.20-1.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,152.96-152.8868.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,152.96-152.8868.92
    Equity Share Capital970.99970.99638.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.17-1.751.08
    Diluted EPS22.17-1.751.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.17-1.751.08
    Diluted EPS22.17-1.751.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
