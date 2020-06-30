Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 799.29 crore, down 17.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 799.29 crore in March 2020 down 17.1% from Rs. 964.13 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 813.55 crore in March 2020 down 500.27% from Rs. 135.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in March 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2019.
Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 3.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -20.41% over the last 12 months.
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|799.29
|881.62
|964.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|799.29
|881.62
|964.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|461.49
|478.27
|586.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.44
|2.83
|1.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.15
|81.03
|-91.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.76
|64.07
|50.24
|Depreciation
|68.04
|71.63
|67.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|266.64
|219.11
|313.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.93
|-35.32
|36.66
|Other Income
|4.13
|0.99
|8.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.80
|-34.33
|44.94
|Interest
|218.80
|213.60
|179.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-244.60
|-247.93
|-134.27
|Exceptional Items
|-568.17
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-812.77
|-247.93
|-134.27
|Tax
|0.78
|-0.07
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-813.55
|-247.86
|-135.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-813.55
|-247.86
|-135.53
|Equity Share Capital
|638.63
|638.63
|638.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.74
|-3.88
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-12.74
|-3.88
|-2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.74
|-3.88
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-12.74
|-3.88
|-2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am