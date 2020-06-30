Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 799.29 crore, down 17.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 799.29 crore in March 2020 down 17.1% from Rs. 964.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 813.55 crore in March 2020 down 500.27% from Rs. 135.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in March 2020 down 62.3% from Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2019.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 3.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -20.41% over the last 12 months.