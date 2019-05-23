Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 964.13 crore, down 6.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 964.13 crore in March 2019 down 6.94% from Rs. 1,036.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.53 crore in March 2019 up 8.49% from Rs. 148.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2019 up 2.7% from Rs. 109.09 crore in March 2018.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 4.90 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.