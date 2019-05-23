Jayaswal Neco Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 964.13 crore, down 6.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 964.13 crore in March 2019 down 6.94% from Rs. 1,036.07 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.53 crore in March 2019 up 8.49% from Rs. 148.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.04 crore in March 2019 up 2.7% from Rs. 109.09 crore in March 2018.
Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 4.90 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|964.13
|1,086.12
|1,036.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|964.13
|1,086.12
|1,036.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|586.31
|611.13
|511.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.60
|3.09
|5.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-91.71
|-85.79
|4.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.24
|55.82
|52.75
|Depreciation
|67.10
|68.71
|76.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|313.93
|378.95
|353.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.66
|54.21
|31.47
|Other Income
|8.28
|0.73
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.94
|54.94
|32.19
|Interest
|179.21
|179.35
|182.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-134.27
|-124.41
|-150.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-134.27
|-124.41
|-150.33
|Tax
|1.26
|-0.50
|-2.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-135.53
|-123.91
|-148.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-135.53
|-123.91
|-148.10
|Equity Share Capital
|638.63
|638.63
|638.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|-1.94
|-2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|-1.94
|-2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|-1.94
|-2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|-1.94
|-2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited