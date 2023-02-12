Jayaswal Neco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.58 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,685.58 crore in December 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 1,375.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.68 crore in December 2022 up 137.73% from Rs. 152.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.49 crore in December 2022 up 89.38% from Rs. 148.11 crore in December 2021.
Jayaswal Neco EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.
|Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 22.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and -22.18% over the last 12 months.
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,685.58
|1,660.87
|1,375.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,685.58
|1,660.87
|1,375.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|773.20
|914.95
|757.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.62
|40.62
|35.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.52
|56.60
|-99.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.49
|64.92
|78.01
|Depreciation
|66.38
|66.34
|67.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|504.21
|473.38
|458.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|209.16
|44.06
|78.08
|Other Income
|4.95
|10.85
|2.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|214.11
|54.91
|80.74
|Interest
|114.05
|114.34
|233.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|100.06
|-59.43
|-153.08
|Exceptional Items
|-50.55
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|49.51
|-59.43
|-153.08
|Tax
|-8.17
|-200.18
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|57.68
|140.75
|-152.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|57.68
|140.75
|-152.88
|Equity Share Capital
|970.99
|970.99
|970.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|1.45
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|1.45
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|1.45
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|1.45
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited