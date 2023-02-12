 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayaswal Neco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.58 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,685.58 crore in December 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 1,375.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.68 crore in December 2022 up 137.73% from Rs. 152.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 280.49 crore in December 2022 up 89.38% from Rs. 148.11 crore in December 2021.
Jayaswal Neco EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021. Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 22.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and -22.18% over the last 12 months.
Jayaswal Neco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,685.581,660.871,375.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,685.581,660.871,375.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials773.20914.95757.52
Purchase of Traded Goods33.6240.6235.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.5256.60-99.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost83.4964.9278.01
Depreciation66.3866.3467.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses504.21473.38458.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.1644.0678.08
Other Income4.9510.852.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.1154.9180.74
Interest114.05114.34233.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.06-59.43-153.08
Exceptional Items-50.55----
P/L Before Tax49.51-59.43-153.08
Tax-8.17-200.18-0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.68140.75-152.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.68140.75-152.88
Equity Share Capital970.99970.99970.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.591.45-1.75
Diluted EPS0.591.45-1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.591.45-1.75
Diluted EPS0.591.45-1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

