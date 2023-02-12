Jayaswal Neco Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.58 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,685.58 1,660.87 1,375.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,685.58 1,660.87 1,375.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 773.20 914.95 757.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.62 40.62 35.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.52 56.60 -99.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 83.49 64.92 78.01 Depreciation 66.38 66.34 67.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 504.21 473.38 458.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 209.16 44.06 78.08 Other Income 4.95 10.85 2.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.11 54.91 80.74 Interest 114.05 114.34 233.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.06 -59.43 -153.08 Exceptional Items -50.55 -- -- P/L Before Tax 49.51 -59.43 -153.08 Tax -8.17 -200.18 -0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.68 140.75 -152.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.68 140.75 -152.88 Equity Share Capital 970.99 970.99 970.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 1.45 -1.75 Diluted EPS 0.59 1.45 -1.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 1.45 -1.75 Diluted EPS 0.59 1.45 -1.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited