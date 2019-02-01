Jayaswal Neco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,086.12 crore, up 32.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,086.12 crore in December 2018 up 32.29% from Rs. 821.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.91 crore in December 2018 up 29.02% from Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.65 crore in December 2018 up 92.33% from Rs. 64.29 crore in December 2017.

Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 4.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -53.40% over the last 12 months.