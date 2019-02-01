Jayaswal Neco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,086.12 crore, up 32.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,086.12 crore in December 2018 up 32.29% from Rs. 821.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 123.91 crore in December 2018 up 29.02% from Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.65 crore in December 2018 up 92.33% from Rs. 64.29 crore in December 2017.
Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 4.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -53.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,086.12
|1,166.50
|821.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,086.12
|1,166.50
|821.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|611.13
|624.41
|411.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.09
|5.16
|6.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-85.79
|-21.67
|-12.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.82
|61.41
|54.81
|Depreciation
|68.71
|68.79
|68.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|378.95
|342.33
|315.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.21
|86.07
|-23.24
|Other Income
|0.73
|6.68
|18.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.94
|92.75
|-4.34
|Interest
|179.35
|179.49
|168.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-124.41
|-86.74
|-173.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-124.41
|-86.74
|-174.41
|Tax
|-0.50
|-0.51
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-123.91
|-86.23
|-174.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-123.91
|-86.23
|-174.56
|Equity Share Capital
|638.63
|638.63
|638.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.35
|-2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.35
|-2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.35
|-2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.35
|-2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited