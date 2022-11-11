Jayant Agro-Org Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.85 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.85 crore in September 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 272.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.77% from Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.98 crore in September 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 27.98 crore in September 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.22 in September 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 173.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.