Jayant Agro-Org Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.85 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.85 crore in September 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 272.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.77% from Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.98 crore in September 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 27.98 crore in September 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.22 in September 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 173.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.85
|348.96
|272.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.85
|348.96
|272.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|210.77
|239.04
|187.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.31
|14.44
|8.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.50
|2.61
|2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.47
|9.09
|7.76
|Depreciation
|2.74
|2.79
|2.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.38
|59.61
|39.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.68
|21.38
|25.19
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.38
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.24
|21.76
|25.70
|Interest
|0.33
|0.81
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.90
|20.95
|25.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.90
|20.95
|25.34
|Tax
|3.90
|5.12
|6.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.00
|15.83
|18.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.00
|15.83
|18.66
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.00
|5.28
|6.22
|Diluted EPS
|3.00
|5.28
|6.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.00
|5.28
|6.22
|Diluted EPS
|3.00
|5.28
|6.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited