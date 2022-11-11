English
    Jayant Agro-Org Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.85 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.85 crore in September 2022 up 12.39% from Rs. 272.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2022 down 51.77% from Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.98 crore in September 2022 down 42.89% from Rs. 27.98 crore in September 2021.

    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.22 in September 2021.

    Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 173.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.33% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.

    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.85348.96272.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.85348.96272.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.77239.04187.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3114.448.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.502.612.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.479.097.76
    Depreciation2.742.792.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3859.6139.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6821.3825.19
    Other Income0.550.380.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2421.7625.70
    Interest0.330.810.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9020.9525.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9020.9525.34
    Tax3.905.126.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0015.8318.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0015.8318.66
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.005.286.22
    Diluted EPS3.005.286.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.005.286.22
    Diluted EPS3.005.286.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
