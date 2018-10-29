Jayant Agro-Org Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 203.42 crore, up 0.77% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 203.42 crore in September 2018 up 0.77% from Rs. 201.87 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2018 up 15.39% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.34 crore in September 2018 down 3.3% from Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2017.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.82 in September 2017.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 204.75 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.70% over the last 12 months.