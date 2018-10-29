Jayant Agro-Org Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 203.42 crore, up 0.77% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 203.42 crore in September 2018 up 0.77% from Rs. 201.87 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.23 crore in September 2018 up 15.39% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.34 crore in September 2018 down 3.3% from Rs. 25.17 crore in September 2017.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.82 in September 2017.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 204.75 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|203.42
|191.37
|201.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|203.42
|191.37
|201.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.24
|147.63
|139.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.85
|3.58
|4.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.47
|-14.44
|2.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.04
|6.67
|5.73
|Depreciation
|1.99
|1.97
|1.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.20
|26.30
|24.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.64
|19.65
|22.91
|Other Income
|1.71
|0.75
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.35
|20.40
|23.25
|Interest
|2.62
|4.40
|6.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.72
|16.00
|17.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.72
|16.00
|17.09
|Tax
|6.49
|5.71
|5.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.23
|10.29
|11.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.23
|10.29
|11.47
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.41
|3.43
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|4.41
|3.43
|3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.41
|3.43
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|4.41
|3.43
|3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited