Jayant Agro-Org Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.16 crore in March 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 298.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2023 down 40.49% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 34.96% from Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in March 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 170.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.