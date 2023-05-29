Jayant Agro-Org Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 281.16 crore in March 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 298.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2023 down 40.49% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 34.96% from Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2022.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in March 2022.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 170.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|281.16
|203.85
|298.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|281.16
|203.85
|298.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|197.75
|144.89
|210.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.46
|13.84
|13.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.68
|-7.33
|-12.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.31
|8.39
|8.69
|Depreciation
|2.59
|2.80
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.23
|34.54
|47.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.14
|6.72
|28.01
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.51
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.89
|7.23
|28.95
|Interest
|0.79
|0.85
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.11
|6.38
|28.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.11
|6.38
|28.31
|Tax
|4.39
|1.87
|6.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.72
|4.51
|21.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.72
|4.51
|21.37
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.24
|1.50
|7.12
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|1.50
|7.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.24
|1.50
|7.12
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|1.50
|7.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited