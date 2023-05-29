English
    Jayant Agro-Org Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.16 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 281.16 crore in March 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 298.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2023 down 40.49% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 34.96% from Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in March 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 170.50 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.

    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations281.16203.85298.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations281.16203.85298.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.75144.89210.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.4613.8413.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.68-7.33-12.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.318.398.69
    Depreciation2.592.802.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.2334.5447.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.146.7228.01
    Other Income0.750.510.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.897.2328.95
    Interest0.790.850.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.116.3828.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.116.3828.31
    Tax4.391.876.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.724.5121.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.724.5121.37
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.241.507.12
    Diluted EPS4.241.507.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.241.507.12
    Diluted EPS4.241.507.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
