Jayant Agro-Org Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.80 crore, down 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.80 crore in March 2020 down 13.78% from Rs. 218.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020 down 43.27% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2020 down 45.91% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2019.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2019.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 101.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and -43.14% over the last 12 months.