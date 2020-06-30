Jayant Agro-Org Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.80 crore, down 13.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.80 crore in March 2020 down 13.78% from Rs. 218.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020 down 43.27% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2020 down 45.91% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2019.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2019.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 101.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and -43.14% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.80
|218.35
|218.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.80
|218.35
|218.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|109.71
|200.23
|168.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.23
|51.34
|5.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.96
|8.11
|-12.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.70
|7.93
|6.00
|Depreciation
|2.37
|2.41
|2.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.66
|22.59
|25.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.18
|-74.26
|22.18
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.44
|2.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.39
|-73.82
|24.84
|Interest
|2.31
|2.85
|3.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.07
|-76.67
|21.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.07
|-76.67
|21.31
|Tax
|2.51
|-29.21
|7.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.56
|-47.46
|13.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.56
|-47.46
|13.32
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|-15.82
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|-15.82
|4.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|-15.82
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|-15.82
|4.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am