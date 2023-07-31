Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.03 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.03 crore in June 2023 down 29.78% from Rs. 348.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2023 down 48.09% from Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2023 down 39.96% from Rs. 24.55 crore in June 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.28 in June 2022.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 221.95 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.