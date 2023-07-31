English
    Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.03 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.03 crore in June 2023 down 29.78% from Rs. 348.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2023 down 48.09% from Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2023 down 39.96% from Rs. 24.55 crore in June 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.28 in June 2022.

    Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 221.95 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.

    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.03281.16348.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.03281.16348.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.46197.75239.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.9113.4614.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.696.682.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7910.319.09
    Depreciation2.712.592.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1733.2359.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3117.1421.38
    Other Income0.720.750.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0317.8921.76
    Interest1.000.790.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0317.1120.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0317.1120.95
    Tax2.814.395.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.2212.7215.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.2212.7215.83
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.744.245.28
    Diluted EPS2.744.245.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.744.245.28
    Diluted EPS2.744.245.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 31, 2023

