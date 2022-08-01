 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore, up 47.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore in June 2022 up 47.03% from Rs. 237.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 27.59 crore in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.

Jayant Agro-Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.96 298.33 237.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 348.96 298.33 237.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.04 210.51 162.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.44 13.47 9.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.61 -12.80 -5.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.09 8.69 8.40
Depreciation 2.79 2.54 2.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.61 47.91 35.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.38 28.01 24.94
Other Income 0.38 0.94 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.76 28.95 25.32
Interest 0.81 0.63 1.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.95 28.31 23.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.95 28.31 23.79
Tax 5.12 6.95 6.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.83 21.37 17.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.83 21.37 17.72
Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.28 7.12 5.91
Diluted EPS 5.28 7.12 5.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.28 7.12 5.91
Diluted EPS 5.28 7.12 5.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 1, 2022
