    Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore, up 47.03% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore in June 2022 up 47.03% from Rs. 237.34 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 27.59 crore in June 2021.

    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2021.

    Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.

    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.96298.33237.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.96298.33237.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.04210.51162.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.4413.479.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.61-12.80-5.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.098.698.40
    Depreciation2.792.542.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.6147.9135.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3828.0124.94
    Other Income0.380.940.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7628.9525.32
    Interest0.810.631.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9528.3123.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9528.3123.79
    Tax5.126.956.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8321.3717.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8321.3717.72
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.287.125.91
    Diluted EPS5.287.125.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.287.125.91
    Diluted EPS5.287.125.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jayant Agro-Org #Jayant Agro-Organics #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
