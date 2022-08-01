Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore, up 47.03% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore in June 2022 up 47.03% from Rs. 237.34 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 27.59 crore in June 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|348.96
|298.33
|237.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|348.96
|298.33
|237.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|239.04
|210.51
|162.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.44
|13.47
|9.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.61
|-12.80
|-5.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.09
|8.69
|8.40
|Depreciation
|2.79
|2.54
|2.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.61
|47.91
|35.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.38
|28.01
|24.94
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.94
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.76
|28.95
|25.32
|Interest
|0.81
|0.63
|1.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.95
|28.31
|23.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.95
|28.31
|23.79
|Tax
|5.12
|6.95
|6.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.83
|21.37
|17.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.83
|21.37
|17.72
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|7.12
|5.91
|Diluted EPS
|5.28
|7.12
|5.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.28
|7.12
|5.91
|Diluted EPS
|5.28
|7.12
|5.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited