Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore, up 47.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore in June 2022 up 47.03% from Rs. 237.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in June 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 27.59 crore in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.