Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 238.96 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.96 crore in June 2019 up 24.87% from Rs. 191.37 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2019 down 14.17% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.82 crore in June 2019 down 6.93% from Rs. 22.37 crore in June 2018.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2018.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 143.90 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and -37.87% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.96
|218.98
|191.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.96
|218.98
|191.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|182.61
|168.95
|147.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.06
|5.93
|3.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.45
|-12.40
|-14.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.74
|6.00
|6.67
|Depreciation
|2.14
|2.45
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.32
|25.88
|26.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.55
|22.18
|19.65
|Other Income
|0.13
|2.66
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.68
|24.84
|20.40
|Interest
|4.19
|3.53
|4.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.49
|21.31
|16.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.49
|21.31
|16.00
|Tax
|5.66
|7.98
|5.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.83
|13.32
|10.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.83
|13.32
|10.29
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.94
|4.44
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|2.94
|4.44
|3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.94
|4.44
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|2.94
|4.44
|3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited