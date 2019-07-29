Jayant Agro-Org Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 238.96 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.96 crore in June 2019 up 24.87% from Rs. 191.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2019 down 14.17% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.82 crore in June 2019 down 6.93% from Rs. 22.37 crore in June 2018.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2018.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 143.90 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and -37.87% over the last 12 months.